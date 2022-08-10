Boeing delivers first 787 Dreamliner since 2021 ending pause over manufacturing flaws

An employee works on the tail of a Boeing Co. Dreamliner 787 plane on the production line at the company's final assembly facility in North Charleston, South Carolina.

Boeing delivered its first 787 Dreamliner in more than a year on Wednesday, ending a pause on handovers of the jetliners that was sparked by a series of manufacturing flaws.

American Airlines took the first new delivery from Boeing's 787 factory in South Carolina, the carrier's CEO, Robert Isom, said in an Instagram post.

The delivery is a milestone for Boeing. The planes are a key source of cash for the manufacturer, and the bulk of an aircraft's price is paid upon delivery — though the company has had to compensate customers for the delays.

Deliveries have been on hold for much of the past two years. Boeing said earlier this year that the production defects and a drop in output during the delivery hold will cost it $5.5 billion.