Deliveroo first-half losses widen as food delivery firm plans exit from the Netherlands

Losses at British meal delivery firm Deliveroo swelled in the first half of 2022 while revenue growth slowed dramatically, as the disappearance of pandemic restrictions and a rise in the cost of living dented demand for online takeout.

Deliveroo reported a pretax loss of £147.3 million ($178 million) in the first six months of the year, up 54% from the same period a year ago. The losses were driven mainly by increasing spending on marketing and overheads.

Revenues at the company climbed 12% to £1 billion. That was much slower than the revenue growth that the firm reported in the first half of 2021 when sales climbed 82% year-on-year.

Deliveroo's gross transaction value — which measures overall sales on the platform — grew 7% to £3.6 billion, lackluster growth compared to last year when GTV doubled in the first half. The company blamed the disappointing performance on "challenging market conditions."

Deliveroo said it is consulting on plans to exit the Netherlands, which would mark the latest exit from a major European market for the company.

The firm, which faces the prospect of much stricter gig economy laws in the European Union, previously retreated from Spain last year and Germany in 2019.

The Netherlands represented only 1% of Deliveroo's GTV in the first half of 2022, Deliveroo said.

Deliveroo reiterated its guidance for full-year sales growth. Last month, the company revised its target for 2022 GTV growth to a range of 4% to 12%, down from a previous forecast of between 15% and 25%.

Shares of Deliveroo climbed 3% on Wednesday following its results.