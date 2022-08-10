Pakistan finance minister says the country has avoided a Sri Lanka-like default crisis

Pakistan's finance minister said the government has taken steps that will put the country on the right track and help the South Asian nation avoid an economic collapse. But that will cause pain for its people, he added. The country is desperately fighting for its survival as the recent rise in commodity and energy prices have exacerbated its debt problems. It has been struggling to pay for its imports as its official liquid foreign exchange reserves have shrunk by $754 million to $8.57 million in the week ended July 22 from the week before, according to the country's central bank. "There were serious worries about Pakistan heading Sri Lanka's way, Pakistan getting into a default-like situation, but thankfully, we've made some significant changes. We've brought in significant austerity, black belt tightening. And I think we've averted that situation," Miftah Ismail told CNBC's "Street Signs Asia" on Tuesday. "We are now in an IMF program. We have reached the staff-level agreement. We expect to get a board approval later this month. We've taken off subsidies from fuel, from power ... We've raised taxes. So, I think we're headed in the right direction." Nevertheless, Ismail acknowledged that recent measures taken by the government will be difficult for Pakistan and would mean a lot of pain for the people. "But look at the alternative. If we had gone the Sri Lankan way this would have been much worse," the minister said.

Debt crisis

Pakistan is facing a serious debt crisis similar to foreign exchange shortage problems that has plagued its South Asian neighbor Sri Lanka this year. Sri Lanka has been battling shortages of food and fuel amid the worst economic crisis since the island nation's independence in 1948. The country has defaulted on its debt and has asked for relief from the International Monetary Fund. But unlike Sri Lanka, Pakistan was able to avert bankruptcy by striking a deal with the IMF in July. The country reached a staff-level agreement with the IMF to restart their stalled extended fund facility. Islamabad will get a first tranche of $1.17 billion from the IMF in the coming weeks, with further loans possible in the months ahead. "Pakistan is at a challenging economic juncture. A difficult external environment combined with procyclical domestic policies fueled domestic demand to unsustainable levels," the IMF said in a statement. "IMF has identified a $4 billion funding gap, which is to say that IMF wants our reserves to increase by $6 billion during this very challenging fiscal year," Ismail said. "And of that $6 billion, it says that we have $2 billion and we should try and get $4 billion from our friends. We are mostly there and I think that within a day or two we'll actually have that number."

Tackling inflation