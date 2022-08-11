European markets mostly set to open higher after Wednesday's rally

LONDON — European markets are mostly expected to nudge higher on Thursday as investors adjust their monetary policy expectations after a cooler-than-expected U.S. inflation print.

Britain's FTSE 100 is expected to slip around 2 points lower to 7,505, but Germany's DAX is seen around 66 points higher at 13,765 and France's CAC 40 is set to add around 32 points to 6,553.

The pan-European Stoxx 600 closed 1% higher on Wednesday on the back of a late rally as new data showed U.S. consumer prices rose 8.5% annually in July, slowing from the previous month in large part due to a drop in oil prices. Economists had expected an 8.7% annual climb.

The easing of inflation will inform the U.S. Federal Reserve's monetary tightening trajectory ahead of its September meeting.

Shares in Asia-Pacific climbed overnight following rallies in Europe and on Wall Street. Hong Kong's tech-heavy Hang Seng index led gains as the tech sector benefited from the prospect of less aggressive interest rate hikes.

U.S. stock futures ticked higher in early premarket trade as Wall Street looks to build on a surge that took the S&P 500 to its highest point since early May.

It's another bumper day for corporate earnings in Europe, with Siemens, Thyssenkrupp, Bilfinger, Novozymes, Rabobank, Zurich Insurance, M&G, Deutsche Telekom and Aegon among the major companies reporting before the bell.