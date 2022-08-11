UK's urgent polio vaccine rollout for children in London 'a wake-up call' as more virus traces found

Manjurul | Istock | Getty Images

Britain is rolling out urgent polio vaccinations for all London-based children under 10 as a reemergence of the virus across the U.K., U.S. and Israel stoked fears of a wider outbreak. The immunization campaign is aimed at providing a "high level of protection from paralysis" and limiting further spread of the virus, U.K. health authorities said Wednesday. "All children aged 1 to 9 years in London need to have a dose of polio vaccine now — whether it's an extra booster dose or just to catch up with their routine vaccinations," Dr. Vanessa Saliba, consultant epidemiologist at the U.K.'s Health Security Agency, said. "It will ensure a high level of protection from paralysis. This may also help stop the virus spreading further," she added. Parents and carers in affected areas will be contacted by their health practitioner to schedule an appointment for their child to receive an inactivated polio vaccine, with up to a million children expected to be offered the shot.

A wake-up call

David Heymann, professor of infectious disease epidemiology at the London School of Hygiene & Tropical Medicine, said the rollout should act as a "wake-up call" for those who are unvaccinated. "This should give us all a wake-up call – vaccine-derived polio virus is circulating in many countries around the world – including in parts of the U.K. and the U.S.," he said. "Though not all children and adults who are infected with a vaccine-derived polio virus become paralyzed, those who have not been fully vaccinated are at risk of being paralyzed – and they are also the persons who continue to facilitate transmission and the outbreaks that are occurring in the U.K.," he added. It comes after an unvaccinated man from New York City was paralyzed last month after contracting the virus. The city's first known case in a decade left officials warning it could be just "the tip of the iceberg," with hundreds more infections possibly going undetected.

Authorities investigate rising virus traces