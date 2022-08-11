Why an exclusive high-net-worth network is doubling down on stocks, and where the money is going

The members of TIGER 21 – a peer network of ultra-high-net-worth entrepreneurs and investors – are putting most of their money to work in the stock market for the first time.

TIGER 21 consists of 1,200 members with a cumulative $140 billion in assets, and individuals must have at least $20 million in liquid assets to qualify for membership.

Its founder and chairman, Michael Sonnenfeldt, told CNBC on Thursday that although real estate had historically been the most popular destination for members' money, they were now seeing some "real bargains" in the stock markets.

This has, in part, pushed public equities to the number one spot for TIGER 21 for the first time since the network's inception.

Sonnenfeldt said members are not focused on stock picking for the most part, so much of the equity investment is channeled into ETFs (exchange-traded funds) and index trackers, while technology has been among the most popular sectors. Public equities now constitute 27% of the membership's overall asset allocation.

"You have a lot of the FAANGs that have come in from much higher prices — they are thinking there is a lot of benefit there, and obviously one of the big areas is energy, not only on the oil and gas side, but much bigger growing interest in renewables and how to play the solar opportunities, the wind opportunities," Sonnenfeldt told CNBC's "Street Signs Europe."

"They know this is the biggest investment theme perhaps in human history, and it is getting a lot of their attention."