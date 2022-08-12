This was a good week for inflation numbers, but whether it can last is the big question

There was more good news Friday for inflation, as import prices fell more than expected and brought some much-needed relief for consumers.

The report capped off a relatively upbeat week for those worried about rising prices — and "relatively" is the operative word — as the U.S. is on pace this year to import just over $4 trillion of goods and services this year, according to the latest Bureau of Economic Analysis data.

With Americans already paying huge bills for food, energy and a host of other items in their daily lives, any respite is a welcome one. After all, the monthly import price drop of 1.4% was just the first this year, and the year-over-year increase is still more than 8.8%.

That news followed reports earlier in the week that both wholesale and retail price increases abated for the month. Producer prices declined 0.5%, and consumer prices including food and fuel were flat, both numbers owing largely to a sharp slide in most of the energy complex.

People are noticing: A New York Federal Reserve survey released Monday showed consumers are expecting inflation to stay high but not by as much as previous months. On Friday, the University of Michigan consumer sentiment survey — whose ups and downs tend to ride in tandem with prices at the pump — was higher than expected, though still just off record-low levels hit in June.