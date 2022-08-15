Bill Gates' company TerraPower raises $750 million for nuclear energy and medicine innovation

Bill Gates, co-founder of Microsoft and Chair of the Gates Foundation, walks to a morning session during the Allen & Company Sun Valley Conference on July 08, 2022 in Sun Valley, Idaho.

Bill Gates' nuclear innovation company, TerraPower, announced Monday it has secured at least $750 million in new funding.

The funding was co-led by Gates and SK. Gates is the founder and chairman of TerraPower. SK, one of South Korea's largest energy providers, invested $250 million.

The money will be used to develop nuclear energy technology and innovations in nuclear medicine, according to a statement from TerraPower.

"Whether it's addressing climate change with carbon-free advanced nuclear energy, or fighting cancer with nuclear isotopes, our team is deploying technology solutions and investors across the world are taking note," Chris Levesque, the CEO of TerraPower, said in a statement.

Nuclear energy has been undergoing a renaissance because the energy created by nuclear reactors doesn't release the greenhouse gasses that cause climate change. There is, however, long-lasting nuclear waste that has to be stored carefully.