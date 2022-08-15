Charts suggest investors should buy these 3 stocks into weakness, Jim Cramer says

CNBC's Jim Cramer on Monday advised investors to buy shares of Apple, Tesla and Microsoft if they decline.

"The charts, as interpreted by Carolyn Boroden, suggest that Apple, Tesla and Microsoft might flatline for a bit here, or even pull back slightly as they brush up against resistance levels, but she recommends buying them into any weakness and believes their charts remain long-term bullish," the "Mad Money" host said.

Boroden decided to focus on Apple, Tesla and Microsoft after seeing a bullish pattern of higher highs and higher lows in the stocks, along with a five-day and 13-day exponential moving average crossover, according to Cramer.

To start his explanation of Boroden's analysis, Cramer first examined Apple's daily chart.