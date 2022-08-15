UK becomes the first country to approve a dual Covid vaccine targeting omicron

Britain has become the first country in the world to approve Moderna's bivalent Covid-19 vaccine, which targets both the original strain of the virus and the newer Omicron variant.

LONDON — Britain on Monday became the first country in the world to approve a dual Covid-19 vaccine, which tackles both the original virus and the newer omicron variant.

The updated Moderna vaccine — known as a bivalent because it targets two variants — is expected to be available to adults as a booster jab from the fall after receiving the go-ahead from the U.K.'s Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency on Monday.

It also received endorsement from the British government's independent scientific advisory body, the Commission on Human Medicines.

The MHRA said that while existing vaccines — which were designed to combat the original strain of Covid — continue to provide good protection, the augmented version would provide better defense as the virus evolves.

"The first generation of Covid-19 vaccines being used in the UK continue to provide important protection against the disease and save lives. What this bivalent vaccine gives us is a sharpened tool in our armory to help protect us against this disease as the virus continues to evolve," Dr. June Raine, chief executive of MHRA, said.