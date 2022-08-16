Asia's inflation has peaked compared with major economies in other regions, Morgan Stanley says

Inflation in Asia has peaked compared with other major economies such as the U.S. and Europe, according to the chief Asia economist at Morgan Stanley.

"Absolutely, inflation has peaked if you look at the data that's already indicative of that. More importantly, going forward, we think you should see downside risks to inflation," Chetan Ahya, from the investment bank, told CNBC's "Squawk Box Asia" on Monday.

"Asia's average inflation peaked at 5.5% and it's already down by about half a percent from that peak levels — and that compared with the U.S., which peaked at 9%, and in Europe, which is also around 8.5% and 9%," he added.

Ahya said there are few signs of demand overheating in Asia, especially since economic growth is still below pre-Covid levels for most countries.

"The way I would describe the state of recovery in Asia is … most of the economies are in mid-cycle stage. I think that's the most important reason why we think inflation will come in control and central banks will not have to take policy rates into deeply restrictive territory."

Last week, Bank of Thailand Governor ​Sethaput Suthiwartnarueput said there's no need for the central bank to "undertake heroically large rate hikes" as the country's economy is only expected to return to pre-pandemic levels at the end of the year.