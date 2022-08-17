Britain's bond yields rocket higher after double-digit inflation print

LONDON — British 2-year Gilt yields soared to their highest point since November 2008 on Wednesday after new data showed U.K. inflation hit 10.1% in July.

Around two hours after the publication of the red-hot consumer price index reading, the yield on the 2-year Gilt was up more than 29 basis points to reach 2.441%, before moderating slightly.

The yield on the 10-year Gilt rose by more than 11 basis points and the 5-year yield climbed 16 basis points.

The annual rise in consumer prices outpaced consensus expectations of 9.8% as food and energy prices continued to soar, exacerbating the country's cost of living crisis.

The figures from the Office for National Statistics also showed core inflation, which excludes energy, food, alcohol and tobacco, came in at 6.2%, ahead of consensus projections of 5.9%.