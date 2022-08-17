A high-profile meeting in China may have tipped off which provinces will have highest growth

Chinese Premier Li Keqiang headed an economic meeting Tuesday at which six leaders from "economically strong provinces" spoke via video. Pictured here is Li at a World Economic Forum virtual event in July 2022.

BEIJING — Chinese Premier Li Keqiang has called on six provinces to take the lead in supporting the country's growth after data for July showed a slowdown across the board.

Retail sales, industrial production and fixed asset investment data released Monday missed analysts' expectations and marked a slowdown from June. It comes as China's economy registered growth of just 2.5% in the first half of the year.

"Now is the most critical juncture for economic rebound," Li said at a meeting Tuesday, according to an English-language readout. He called for "resolute and prompt efforts" to strengthen the foundation for recovery.

Much of that responsibility lies with six "economically strong provinces" that account for 45% of national GDP, the readout said. It said the six provinces also make up nearly 60% of the national total for trade and foreign investment.

The leaders of the coastal, export-heavy provinces of Guangdong, Jiangsu, Zhejiang and Shandong spoke via video at an economic meeting with Li on Tuesday, the readout said. Leaders of the landlocked provinces of Henan and Sichuan also spoke.

The province-level municipalities of Shanghai and Beijing were not mentioned.