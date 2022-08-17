Mad Money

Monday - Friday, 6:00 - 7:00 PM ET
Mad Money

Cramer's lightning round: Waste Management is the bull's bull

Krystal Hur@kryshur
WATCH LIVE
Key Points
  • It's that time again! "Mad Money" host Jim Cramer rings the lightning round bell, which means he's giving his answers to callers' stock questions at rapid speed.

Loading chart...

SIGA Technologies Inc: "It is too hot for this guy."

Loading chart...

Clean Energy Fuels Corp: "It's had a nice move. It's time to skedaddle."

Loading chart...

Waste Management Inc: "That is the bull's bull."

Loading chart...

Rivian Automotive Inc: "I don't want you in that one. I want you to sell it. It's up too much."

VIDEO2:3302:33
Cramer's lightning round: Waste Management is the bull's bull
Mad Money with Jim Cramer

Jim Cramer's Guide to Investing

Click here to download Jim Cramer's Guide to Investing at no cost to help you build long-term wealth and invest smarter.

Sign up now for the CNBC Investing Club to follow Jim Cramer's every move in the market.

Disclaimer

Questions for Cramer?
Call Cramer: 1-800-743-CNBC

Want to take a deep dive into Cramer's world? Hit him up!
Mad Money Twitter - Jim Cramer Twitter - Facebook - Instagram

Questions, comments, suggestions for the "Mad Money" website? madcap@cnbc.com