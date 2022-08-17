CNBC Pro

Frenzied trading in meme stocks is a warning sign for the broader market

thumbnail
Patti Domm@in/patti-domm-9224884/@pattidomm
WATCH LIVE

More In Pro Insight

CNBC Pro‘Don’t be a hero’: Investment pro reveals how to navigate the market, names the tech stocks she’s buying
Zavier Ong3 hours ago
watch now
VIDEO07:53
CNBC ProCNBC in 5 minutes: All the buy, sell and hold stock calls from Thursday
Christina Falso
CNBC ProWhen the bond market flashes a recession warning, these are the stocks to consider, Trivariate says
Patti Domm
Read More