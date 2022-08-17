Goldman says battery storage, hydrogen and other clean energy stocks are where investors should be

Energy reliability and energy security are top of mind after Russia's invasion of Ukraine upended global energy flows, and Goldman Sachs believes companies exposed to these themes will outperform looking forward. In other words, it's not just about clean energy – but reliable clean energy. "We expect Battery Storage and Hydrogen solutions will continue to receive greater attention from investors, which we believe are yet to fully appreciate their criticality in mitigating disruptions in electricity markets," the firm said Monday in a note to clients. Storage is in some respects the missing link between our current energy system and one that's much more dependent on renewable energy. Solar and wind are intermittent sources – if the sun isn't shining or the wind isn't blowing power generation will struggle. That's where batteries come in. They can store excess power when the sun is at its strongest, and deploy the stored energy at night. "We believe the increased penetration of renewables, coal retirements and expected rise in demand from electrification initiatives like EV charging will likely increase focus on energy reliability," said analysts led by Brian Singer. On the battery storage side, Goldman has buy ratings on shares of Tesla and Stem . In addition to making electric vehicles, Tesla also manufactures Powerwall batteries. California-based Stem makes AI-enabled smart storage options. Goldman also favors Enphase and SolarEdge . The companies make specialized inverters for solar systems, and also provide energy storage options, with a focus on residential. "Globally, we see several regulatory initiatives that could provide tailwinds to accelerate solutions such as Battery Storage and Hydrogen to mitigate Energy Reliability issues," the firm said. One of the tailwinds is the Inflation Reduction Act, which President Joe Biden signed into law Tuesday. The package includes the most federal funding for climate initiatives in U.S. history. The bill includes a 30% investment tax credit for standalone storage for the first time ever. Previously, the tax credit was only applied to storage that was built alongside a solar system. There are also provisions in the bill aimed at encouraging and incentivizing domestic supply chains for critical materials and battery technologies. On the hydrogen side Goldman expects greater adoption in Europe, but there are still some U.S.-based companies with exposure, including buy-rated Baker Hughes . The oilfield services company is levered to hydrogen through its infrastructure, distribution and transportation services. The Inflation Reduction Act includes $9.5 billion for green hydrogen initiatives. And in Europe, green hydrogen has been labeled a critical technology in the bloc's REPowerEU plan. — CNBC's Michael Bloom contributed reporting.