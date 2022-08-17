Japanese support for a nuclear restart is at its highest since Fukushima disaster, says former IEA executive director

In a first for Japan, public support for a nuclear restart is now at more than 60% since the Fukushima nuclear disaster in 2011, said a former executive director of the International Energy Agency, citing a possible energy shortage and a "very cold winter" as reasons.

"Japanese public support's more than 60%, and it was the first time ever that support of nuclear power is starting to come over 50% after (the) Fukushima accident," said Nobuo Tanaka, now the chair of the Innovation for Cool Earth Forum. He was speaking at the 2022 Global Supertrends Conference.

Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida announced in May that the country will take firm steps to restart idled nuclear power plants to stabilize energy supply and prices.

In 2011, the Fukushima Daiichi nuclear power plant was hit by a massive earthquake and tsunami, which killed nearly 16,000 people and caused the world's worst nuclear disaster since Chernobyl in 1986.

Though there have been reservations among the Japanese public over the use of nuclear energy, particularly when it comes to the issue of safety, Tanaka said the future of nuclear power is a safer one, and stressed the importance of minimizing risk and maintaining "peaceful use" of nuclear power.