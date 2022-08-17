'It's frustrating and stressful.' 40 million people are in the dark about whether or not student loan payments will resume

Representative Ilhan Omar (D-MN) joins activists in a demonstration outside an entrance to the White House calling for the cancellation of student debt in Washington, U.S., April 27, 2022. Evelyn Hockstein | Reuters

'Another payment freeze is inevitable'

Earlier this month, White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said Biden would make a decision on the student loan payment pause by the end of the month. The president has also said he'd announce how he plans to move ahead, if at all, with student loan forgiveness before then. He's come out in support of canceling $10,000 for all borrowers, but is under intense pressure to deliver greater relief. It's now just two weeks before federal student loan bills are set to resume, and although there's much speculation that another extension is likely with no plan to restart the payments in motion and the November midterms looming, the White House has said nothing else on the matter. "The fact that they haven't issued any guidance so close to the theoretical start date pretty much indicates yet another payment freeze is inevitable," said Barmak Nassirian, vice president for higher education policy at Veterans Education Success, an advocacy group.

Borrowers aren't prepared for payments to restart

Restarting the federal payments without more communication to student loan servicers and borrowers would lead to a disaster come September, said higher education expert Mark Kantrowitz. After going more than two years without the payments, he said, many borrowers will need financial help or to make changes to their account. "The servicers' call centers would be overloaded with calls from borrowers who need deferments or forbearances or who want to switch repayment plans," Kantrowitz said. "And given just a week or two notice, some borrowers would struggle to find enough money to pay the bill." Delinquency rates could spike, he added. In a Student Loan Hero survey from March, nearly three-quarters of student loan borrowers said they weren't financially prepared to resume their payments.