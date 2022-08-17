CNBC Investing Club

Pioneer CEO says the oil company will keep returning most of its cash flow to investors

thumbnail
Kevin Stankiewicz@kevin_stank
Scott Sheffield, CEO, Pioneer Natural Resources at the NYSE, Aug. 17, 2022.
Source: NYSE

More In Analysis

CNBC Investing ClubStrong results from BJ's Wholesale show why we love Costco so much
Kevin Stankiewicz11 min ago
CNBC Investing ClubWe were mostly sellers in the market rally since mid-June. Here's what we're thinking now
Zev Fima23 min ago
CNBC Investing Club4 takeaways from the Investing Club’s ‘Morning Meeting’ on Thursday
Krystal Hur4 hours ago
Read More