S&P 500 and Nasdaq end Thursday slightly higher as summer rally struggles

The S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite rose slightly higher Thursday as traders fought to resurrect the recent market rally that slowed earlier this week.

The S&P 500 rose 0.23% to settle at 4,283.74, while the Nasdaq inched 0.21% higher to 12,965.34. The Dow Jones Industrial Average added 0.06%, or 18.72 points, to 33,999.04.

Thursday's move bring the Dow and S&P 500 into positive territory for the week, up 0.7% and 0.08%, respectively. The Nasdaq is down 0.63%.

Retail earnings continued Thursday with reports from Kohl's, Bath & Body Works and BJ's Wholesale. The results offered insight into the health of the consumer. Kohl's shares slid after the company cut its guidance while BJ's Wholesale jumped after topping estimates.

More data released Thursday provided clues into the state of both the jobs and housing markets. Initial jobless claims fell to 250,000 for the week ended Aug. 13, while existing home sales dropped nearly 6% in July.

Thursday's moves came after the Dow on Wednesday fell nearly 172 points — snapping a five-day winning streak — as traders parsed through the minutes from the Federal Reserve's July meeting.

The central bank said it remains committed to fighting inflation, but indicated it could adjust its pace of tightening based on market conditions. Investors had hoped the Fed might slow the pace of its rate hikes after July's better-than-expected consumer price index.

"The thing in the driver's seat is the Fed and what's propelling them — the gas in the Fed's tank — is inflation," said Cliff Corso, chief investment officer at Advisors Asset Management. "I think the market is going to bounce a little bit back and forth probably for the foreseeable future, right now with a positive trend, because the market is still embedding within it the hope that the Fed is wrestling down inflation."