Stocks making the biggest moves after hours: Cisco, Wolfspeed & more

A sign bearing the logo for communications and security tech giant Cisco Systems Inc is seen outside one of its offices in San Jose, California, August 11, 2022.

Check out the companies making headlines in after hours trading:

Cisco — Shares of the networking company advanced more than 3% following Cisco's fiscal fourth-quarter results. The company earned 83 cents per share excluding estimates, which was one cent above what analysts surveyed by Refinitiv were expecting. Revenue also topped expectations, coming in at $13.1 billion compared with the average estimate of $12.73 billion.

Wolfspeed — Wolfspeed shares jumped 17% in late trading Wednesday following the company's fiscal fourth-quarter results. Wolfspeed lost 2 cents per share excluding items, which was less than the 10-cent per share loss analysts surveyed by Refinitive were expecting. The chip company posted revenues of $229 million, ahead of the $208 million estimate.

Keysight Technologies — Shares of the network company added 3% after Keysight's third-quarter results. The company earned $2.01 per share excluding items during the period, while Wall Street analysts were expecting $1.79 per share, according to estimates compiled by StreetAccount.