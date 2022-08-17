Here are the top 10 colleges for financial aid. Ruling out pricey schools is a 'tragically flawed' strategy, says Princeton Review editor

Cost is now the No. 1 factor when it comes to choosing a college.

As a new application season gets underway, families are increasingly concerned about the rising price of tuition and whether a four-year degree is worth it.

For the 2021-2022 academic year, annual tuition and fees plus room and board at in-state public institutions averaged $22,690, while at four-year, private universities, it reached $51,690, on average, according to the College Board.

This year, some colleges are hiking tuition as much as 5%, citing inflation and other concerns.

More from Personal Finance:

75% of families don’t know a key date to get financial aid

Inflation drives college tuition prices higher

Would you be included in student loan forgiveness?

However, about two-thirds of all full-time students receive aid, which can bring the net price significantly down from official tuition rates. Your net price is a college's tuition and fees minus grants, scholarships and education tax benefits, according to the College Board.

"The biggest fear for students and parents is assuming too much debt for college," said Robert Franek, The Princeton Review's editor-in-chief and author of "The Best 388 Colleges."

"But crossing an expensive school off of your list early on is tragically flawed," he said. "So many schools are doing the near impossible, which is not making a student or their family mortgage their future to pay for college."

To that end, The Princeton Review ranked colleges by how much financial aid is awarded and how satisfied students are with their packages. The Princeton Review's "Best Colleges for 2023" report is based on data collected from 160,000 student surveys.