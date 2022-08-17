Treasury yields hold higher as Fed stays intent on curbing inflation

U.S. Treasury yields were higher Wednesday as traders parsed through the minutes from the Federal Reserve's July meeting policy meeting.

The yield on the benchmark 10-year Treasury note was up 8 basis points at 2.904%. The 30-year bond yield was up 4 basis points at 3.15%. To be sure, rates eased slightly from their highs of the day after the release. Yields move inversely to prices, and a basis point is equal to 0.01%.

"Yields were already up a fair bit today... It was hawkish but they already had expected hawkish, " said Wells Fargo's Michael Schumacher.

The yield on the shorter-term 2-year Treasury note last traded 4 basis points higher at 3.289%.