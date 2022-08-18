Bank of America upgrades BJ's to buy, says retailer will outperform in an inflationary environment

It's time to buy shares of BJ's Wholesale Club , which is managing to outperform in a tough environment, according to Bank of America. Analyst Robert F. Ohmes upgraded BJ's to buy from neutral and raised its price target, following strong results in the retailer's second-quarter earnings report. BJ's topped profit and revenue forecasts, according to consensus estimates from Refinitiv. Meanwhile, comparable store sales jumped even more than expected. "We rate BJ shares at Buy as we view BJ's as well-positioned in both the near-term as well as long-term given its strong value proposition (esp in fuel) in a highly inflationary environment, as well as strong & improving membership trends," Ohmes wrote in a late Thursday morning note. "BJ reported F2Q adj. EPS of $1.06, ahead of our $0.82 estimate and the Street at $0.80. Same-store sales (ex-fuel) increased 7.6% y/y (above our +3% estimate), led by 'gains in traffic and market share,'" Ohmes added. Shares of BJ's are up nearly 12% this year. The analyst expects that BJ's will "continue to gain share" in an inflationary environment. Bank of America raised the price target to $83 from $72, a 15% increase. Shares of BJ's are up 8% during morning trading. —CNBC's Michael Bloom contributed to this report.