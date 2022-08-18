CNBC Pro

Bank of America upgrades BJ's to buy, says retailer will outperform in an inflationary environment

Sarah Min@_sarahmin
WATCH LIVE

More In Street Calls

CNBC ProSell United Rentals ahead of construction slump, Bernstein says
Carmen Reinicke
CNBC ProHere are Thursday's biggest analyst calls: Sunrun, Zoom, Mattel, Starbucks, Bed Bath & Beyond & more
Michael Bloom
CNBC ProNeedham downgrades Analog Devices to hold, sees start of larger slowdown in semiconductors
Carmen Reinicke
Read More