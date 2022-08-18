Soon you'll be able to edit and unsend iMessages on iPhone. Here's how it works

Apple's new iOS 16 iPhone software, expected in September, will let you edit and unsend text messages for the first time.

That means you'll be able to go back and correct a typo or delete a message if you sent it to the wrong person. And the person you're texting will see the updated text, or that you've deleted a message, so long as they're also running iOS 16.

The feature is already available in the public beta, which you can download on your phone now. But otherwise, you'll see this feature once the software is released to everyone in the fall. You'll just need an iPhone released in 2017 or later. And, importantly, the person you're texting also has to have the updated software.

Here's what you do.