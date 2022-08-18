Afghanistan’s 'collapsed economy' can't be patched up by humanitarian relief, says the UN

KABUL, AFGHANISTAN - AUGUST 15: Taliban take to the streets during a national holiday celebrating the first anniversary of the Taliban takeover on August 15, 2022 in Kabul, Afghanistan. A year after the Taliban retook Kabul, cementing their rule of Afghanistan after a two-decade insurgency, the country is beset by economic and humanitarian crises. Western governments have frozen billions of dollars in Afghan assets as it presses the Taliban to honor unmet promises on security, governance and human rights, including allowing all girls to be educated. (Photo by Paula Bronstein /Getty Images)

Humanitarian aid to Afghanistan is not enough to sustain its economy and more investments are needed to support the country's development, according to the United Nations.

"You can't use humanitarian relief to patch up what has been a completely collapsed economy," said Kanni Wignaraja, assistant secretary general and regional director of Asia-Pacific at the United Nations Development Programme.

The Taliban seized control of Afghanistan's capital Kabul in August last year, after the withdrawal of U.S. troops in the country following nearly two decades of war.

Wignaraja said the "massive humanitarian operation" that took place in the second half of last year after the Taliban overthrew the Afghanistan government was "very needed to save lives."

But it's a mistake to suspend investments to rebuild and develop the country, she said.

The lack of investments from the private sector and development agencies is worsening the country's humanitarian crisis and stricken economy, Wignaraja added.

She said investments are needed to revive Afghanistan's economy and its domestic market as small and micro businesses have created job opportunities for men and women in the country for decades.

"A big part of the UN and UNDP's effort is [to] jumpstart the local business sector and get that moving because Afghans will feed Afghans. They will produce their own food," she said on CNBC's "Squawk Box Asia" on Tuesday.