Stocks making the biggest moves after hours: Bed Bath & Beyond, Applied Materials and more

A technician checks on a stack of wafers at the Applied Materials facility in Santa Clara, California.

Here are the stocks making headlines after the bell on Thursday, Aug. 18.

Bed Bath & Beyond — Shares of the struggling retailer fell about 38% after activist investor Ryan Cohen revealed that he had completely exited his position. Cohen had said in a filing earlier this week that intended to sell his shares and call options.

Applied Materials — Shares of the semiconductor company rose about 2% after Applied Materials beat estimates on the top and bottom lines for its fiscal third quarter. The company's guidance for fourth-quarter revenue also came in ahead of expectations.

Bill.com — Shares of the bill payment company popped 20% after the company's fourth-quarter results beat Wall Street expectations, according to FactSet's StreetAccount. The company also announced a new chief product officer and chief operating officer, and said it expects to be profitable on an adjusted basis in the new fiscal year.

Madison Square Garden Entertainment — The stock rose more than 7% after Madison Square Garden Entertainment announced that it was exploring a spinoff of its namesake arena and other assets.