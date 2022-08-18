As gaming sales slump, China's Tencent signals a hot ad trend it's betting on

Tencent runs the ubiquitous Chinese messaging app WeChat. The company has a short form video feature with in the app and has began to monetize that through video ads in the feed. Tencent said such ads could become a "substantial" source of revenue in the future.

Tencent said advertising in its nascent short video platform could become a "substantial" revenue source in the future, even as other areas of its business — such as gaming — face pressure.

The focus on this advertising product from one of China's biggest technology giant puts it in direct competition with the country's two leading short video players: ByteDance's Douyin, the Chinese cousin of TikTok as well as Kuaishou.

On Wednesday, Tencent reported its first ever year-on-year quarterly revenue decline as its gaming business faced headwinds. Tighter tech regulation, Covid's resurgence and the subsequent economic weakness in China weighed on the overall company.

Tencent runs China's most popular messaging app called WeChat which has over one billion users. There is a short video platform built within WeChat. Users can scroll through different videos. In July, Tencent for the first time began serving ads to users in that service it calls video accounts.

The company said it will release more video ad inventory this month.