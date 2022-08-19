Ether is up 100% since its bottom in June, massively outperforming bitcoin

Ether has hugely outperformed bitcoin since both cryptocurrencies formed a bottom in June 2022. Ether's superior gains have come as investors anticipate a major upgrade to the ethereum blockchain called "the merge."

Bitcoin hit a low of $17,601 on June 19 and is up around 31% since then as of Friday's trading price, according to CoinDesk data.

Ether also hit its recent low on June 19 at $880.93, but has surged 106% since then.

The huge divergence in performance in the two cryptocurrencies come down to one major factor: a big upgrade in the ethereum blockchain. Ether is the native cryptocurrency of the ethereum network.

Ethereum's upgrade, called the "merge," is slated to take place on Sept. 15 after numerous delays. The blockchain will change from a so-called proof-of-work system to a model called proof-of-stake. A full explanation of the merge can be found here.

Proponents say that the move will make the ethereum network faster and more energy-efficient.