Asia-Pacific markets trade mixed following a quiet Wall Street

Asia-Pacific markets were a mixed bag on Friday against a muted Wall Street looking to revive its recent market rally.
The Shanghai Composite was mostly flat but the Shenzhen Component fell 0.33%.
Hong Kong's Hang Seng index was also 0.39% lower but there was positive action from Tencent, up 1.86% and Meituan, both in the news this week over a denied Tencent offload of Meituan.
Japan's Nikkei 225 increased 0.51% while the Topix index added 0.45% whereas the Kospi was slight down at 0.38%.
Japan's July headline inflation has risen to 2.6% from 2.4% in June. That was above expectations of 2.2% and higher than the Bank of Japan's goal of 2.0%.
Compared to a lackluster start to the week, Japanese stocks were buoyant. Nissan rose 1.49%, Suzuki was up 1.07%, while Nikon Corp was trading higher by over 2%. Electronics stocks Sony, Sharp and Olympus were also ahead by more than 1%.
The S&P/ASX 200 in Australia is flat.
New Zealand posted slightly higher exports in July at $6.68 billion New Zealand dollars ($4.17 billion) from NZ$6.27 billion. But imports also rose to NZ$7.77 billion for July from NZ$7.38 billion in June.
Malaysia will release its trade figures for July later in the day.
After Tencent's second quarter revenue slide earlier this week, fellow tech giant NetEase offered the markets a sweetener posting a nearly 13% year-on-year increase in its second quarter net revenue, beating expectations.
On Thursday, both Goldman Sachs and Nomura downgraded their forecasts for China's GDP growth citing weaker demand, uncertainties stemming from zero-Covid policy and an energy crunch.
Slowdown in global semiconductor sector underway: ANZ analyst
A slowdown in the global semiconductor cycle is underway, ANZ Research said in a note.
"The electronics manufacturing PMI suggests that while activity is still in expansionary mode, it is past its peak and will slow down further," ANZ Research Bansi Madhavani said in the note on Friday.
"Asia's electronic-oriented economies are signaling weakness in activity."
The big players Taiwan and South Korea have softening Purchasing Managers Index or manufacturing sentiment, and companies expect the industry to enter an "inventory-rebalancing phase over the coming months", Madhavani noted.
"Headwinds to Asia's electronics trade are rising in the coming months, but some segments will be more affected than others. This is likely to bring about a soft landing for Asia's overall electronics trade," Madhavani said n the note.
— Su-Lin Tan
Sri Lanka's central bank governor sees country's inflation peaking around 60%
Inflation in Sri Lanka will peak of just above 60% in September, central bank governor Nandalal Weerasinghe told CNBC's "Squawk Box Asia" — a shift from his previous forecast last month.
The central bank held rates steady Thursday on cautious optimism on the defaulted economy, which the governor said "was based on revised inflation expectation that's improved a lot compared to earlier."
"It will not be reaching 70%, in fact, it will be reaching a peak just above 60% and it will be trending down from September onwards towards next year," he said.
He reiterated a "wait-and-see" approach for the damaged economy, saying markets have shown an upward trend compared with the last cycle.
On the crippled economy's supply shortage, he claims the situation has gotten much better.
"Right now, the situation has improved a lot. There are no more queues for petrol, diesel, gas," he said.
NGOs such as Human Rights Watch recently expressed concerns the country's dire situation is driving millions of people into poverty. The International Monetary Fund is expected to restart bailout talks with the country later this month in hopes of securing a $3 billion funding.
— Jihye Lee
Manufacturers like those making refrigerators could offer value in weak China market
Manufacturing companies, including those making whitegoods such as aircon and refrigerators, may offer investment value in a weak Chinese market, according to William Ma, Grow Investment Group, chief investment officer.
"These companies will benefit from tax reduction, tax cuts ... they have the highest possibility for an earnings upgrade especially if commodity prices come down," Ma told CNBC's "Street Signs Asia" on Friday.
Those making whitegoods will benefit from more retail spending driven by government-issued spending coupons. Many of them are trading at a reasonable valuation, he added.
"I believe whitegoods and refrigerators will benefit from this round of stimulus," Ma said.
As for the tech sector, Ma noted many stocks will be re-rated, as the "high growth era is gone" and it won't be until 2023 or 2024 that they will again be re-rated in a "high way".
— Su-Lin Tan
China GDP growth lethargy in motion, says economist
On Thursday, both Goldman Sachs and Nomura downgraded their forecasts for China's GDP growth citing weaker demand, uncertainties stemming from zero-Covid policy and an energy crunch.
Capital Economics senior China economist Julian Evans-Pritchard also said in a note on Thursday that prospects of a post-Omicron rebound for China were poor, especially against a backdrop of a spiraling housing market and slow credit appetite despite policy easing.
"More support is on its way but it will probably be too late too little to prevent output from stagnating this year. And once the economy does return to growth, it will be at a slower pace than in the past," he said.
China's current economic problems would worsen if not for exports that have boomed lately, Evans-Pritchard said.
But there are signs that demand is now dropping due to a global economic slowdown and a reversal in the pandemic-induced shift toward goods consumption, he added.
The Chinese central bank surprised this week with a 10 basis point cut to its key interest rate on Monday.
"We now expect two more 10 basis points cuts over the remainder of this year and continue to forecast a RRR cut next quarter. These moves will be largely symbolic, however," Evans-Pritchard said.
"The PBOC wants to reassure market participants and its political bosses in Zhongnanhai that it is taking action to shore up the economy. But in practice, the central bank still appears reluctant to slash rates on the scale needed to make a meaningful difference to loan demand," he added.
— Su-Lin Tan
— Zavier Ong
— Jenni Reid