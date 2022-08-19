Asia-Pacific markets trade mixed following a quiet Wall Street

A man sits before electronic boards showing stock movements at the Malaysian stock exchange in Kuala Lumpur on July 28, 2015.

Asia-Pacific markets were a mixed bag on Friday against a muted Wall Street looking to revive its recent market rally.

The Shanghai Composite was mostly flat but the Shenzhen Component fell 0.33%.

Hong Kong's Hang Seng index was also 0.39% lower but there was positive action from Tencent, up 1.86% and Meituan, both in the news this week over a denied Tencent offload of Meituan.

Japan's Nikkei 225 increased 0.51% while the Topix index added 0.45% whereas the Kospi was slight down at 0.38%.

Japan's July headline inflation has risen to 2.6% from 2.4% in June. That was above expectations of 2.2% and higher than the Bank of Japan's goal of 2.0%.

Compared to a lackluster start to the week, Japanese stocks were buoyant. Nissan rose 1.49%, Suzuki was up 1.07%, while Nikon Corp was trading higher by over 2%. Electronics stocks Sony, Sharp and Olympus were also ahead by more than 1%.

The S&P/ASX 200 in Australia is flat.

New Zealand posted slightly higher exports in July at $6.68 billion New Zealand dollars ($4.17 billion) from NZ$6.27 billion. But imports also rose to NZ$7.77 billion for July from NZ$7.38 billion in June.

Malaysia will release its trade figures for July later in the day.

After Tencent's second quarter revenue slide earlier this week, fellow tech giant NetEase offered the markets a sweetener posting a nearly 13% year-on-year increase in its second quarter net revenue, beating expectations.

On Thursday, both Goldman Sachs and Nomura downgraded their forecasts for China's GDP growth citing weaker demand, uncertainties stemming from zero-Covid policy and an energy crunch.