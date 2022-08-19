'We've done enough' to rein in inflation, says Philippine central bank chief

Significance of Fed action

Medalla said the direction of the central bank's monetary policy is affected by moves from the U.S. Federal Reserve. "The Fed is the central bank of the world. And we as small open economies will always have to look at the effects of their actions, especially on our exchange rate," he said. The Fed raised its benchmark rate by 0.75 basis point in both June and July — the largest back-to-back increases since the central bank started using the funds rate as its chief monetary policy tool in the early 1990s. Still, despite the large moves by the Fed, Medalla said the Philippine central bank is unlikely to do "anything unusual" in the coming months. "The interest rate differential between the Philippine interest rates and U.S interest rates [has] become the key factor that drives the exchange rate," he said. "Now we think the interest rate differential is just more or less in the right zone … again if the Fed makes large moves, we may not have to make large changes in our policy."

'Acting sooner is better'