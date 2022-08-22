European gas prices surge as Russian pipeline maintenance fuels fears of a total shutdown

Russia has drastically reduced natural gas supplies to Europe in recent weeks, with flows via the Nord Stream 1 pipeline currently operating at just 20% of agreed upon volume.

European natural gas prices surged on Monday after Russia's state-owned energy giant Gazprom said it would shut down Europe's single biggest piece of gas infrastructure for three days from the end of the month.

The unscheduled maintenance works on the Nord Stream 1 pipeline, which runs from Russia to Germany via the Baltic Sea, deepen a gas dispute between Russia and the European Union and exacerbate both the risk of a recession and a winter shortage.

The front-month gas price at the Dutch TTF hub, a European benchmark for natural gas trading, jumped 19% on Monday to reach 291.5 euros ($291.9) per megawatt hour.

The contract closed on Friday at a record high of 244.55 euros per megawatt hour, registering its fifth consecutive weekly gain.

Gazprom said Friday that the shutdown was because the pipeline's only remaining compressor required servicing. Gas flows via the Nord Stream 1 pipeline will be suspended for the three-day period from Aug. 31 to Sept. 2.

Gazprom said gas transmission would resume at a rate of 33 million cubic meters per day when the maintenance work is completed "provided that no malfunctions are identified."

The announcement of the temporary shutdown comes as European governments scramble to fill underground storage facilities with natural gas supplies in a bid to have enough fuel to keep homes warm during the coming months.