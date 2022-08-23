China is facing another power crunch. But this time it's likely to be different

China's power cuts this year are not likely to stretch too far beyond summer, as conditions of this year's power crunch are different from last year's, according to analysts.

Power rationing in parts of China including parts of the Yangtze region has sparked concerns of a repeat of last year's electricity crunch that hurt many of China's main manufacturing hubs.

In Shanghai, Chinese authorities turned off the lights on the city's famous riverfront spot, The Bund on Monday and Tuesday to conserve power.

But analysts say this time around, things are different.

This year's power problems are related to weather and will ease once the heatwave has abated, analysts say, while last year's crisis was caused by long-running structural problems in the electricity supply.

"Since China had a nationwide power crunch one year ago, the concern is rising that it might happen again this year," Macquarie's chief China Economist Larry Hu said in a note late last week.

"In our view, the chance is low, because the cause and the scale of the two power rationings are very different."

Areas of the Yangtze River and China's southwestern province Sichuan province are battling a record-breaking heatwave amid a severe drought. Scorching temperatures have disrupted crop growth and are threatening livestock.

With a reduction in rainfall flowing into the Yangtze River — in particular the Three Gorges Dam — water levels in hydro-electric power reservoirs have dropped, curtailing energy production.

In Sichuan, power supplies to factories have been cut in favor of electricity use by households, reminiscent of the nationwide crisis in September and October last year. At that time, homes and businesses were forced to cut or stagger usage, while public amenities such as traffic lights were turned off to save energy.