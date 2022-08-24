Georgia cops respond to 'swatting' call at home of Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Ga., speaks to reporters as she leaves the Capitol after the last vote of the week on Friday, May 14, 2021.

Police officers showed up at Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene's home overnight after an alleged opponent of her stance on transgender rights made a false 911 call, authorities in Georgia said Wednesday.

The "swatting" call falsely claimed that a man had been shot multiple times in a bathtub at a residence in Rome, Georgia, the city's police department said in a report shared with CNBC.

The Rome Police Department at 1:04 a.m. ET dispatched five officers, who learned en route that they were headed to Greene's house, the report said. They rang the doorbell and were met by the Republican congresswoman, who "assured us there was no issue," the report said.

A spokeswoman for the department told CNBC that the officers checked Greene's home.

Afterward, the department received a second call from a suspect using a computer-generated voice who claimed responsibility for the incident.

The suspect "explained that they were upset about Ms. Greene's stance on 'trans-gender youth's rights', and stated that they were trying to 'SWAT' her," the police report said.

The department said it is working with the U.S. Capitol Police on the investigation, which remains active. The Capitol Police declined CNBC's request for comment.