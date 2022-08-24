CNBC Pro

Here are stocks to play a 'new era' for nuclear power, according to SocGen

thumbnail
Pippa Stevens@PippaStevens13
WATCH LIVE

More In Future of Energy

CNBC ProBank of America upgrades First Solar, says Street is underappreciating climate bill benefits
Samantha Subin
CNBC ProThree stocks to play the clean tech theme after Biden signed the largest climate bill in U.S. history
Pippa Stevens
CNBC ProStocks including Honeywell and Emerson are under-the-radar beneficiaries of the climate bill
Pippa Stevens
Read More