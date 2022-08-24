Iran's pivot to China and Russia means a nuclear deal would now look very different, professor says

A new version of the Iran nuclear deal, also known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action, would be very different from the original, said Djavad Salehi-Isfahani, an economics professor at Virginia Tech.



"JCPOA version two is very different from version one. Version one was being implemented by a moderate government that was on the whole, very much oriented towards the global economy, towards rapprochement with the West," said Salehi-Isfahani.



Last year, signatories of the JCPOA began the first of what would become many rounds of negotiations in Vienna to revive the deal since the U.S. withdrew from it in 2018 under then President Donald Trump.

Under the original agreement in 2015, implemented during the Obama administration, Iran would dismantle much of its nuclear program and allow more international inspections in exchange for economic sanctions relief. Other world powers, such as the U.K., France, Germany, Russia and China, were also signatories.

Iran's current president, Ebrahim Raisi, is seen as more hardline and anti-West than his predecessor Hassan Rouhani, who oversaw the signing of the 2015 deal.



The deal "aimed to normalize Iran's relations with the West, [given that] Rouhani's team and his political base — Iran's modern middle class — were very western oriented and opposed to Iran getting into the Sino-Russian orbit," added the professor.

"A new JCPOA, if it happens, is going to be in a very different environment [as] Iran is actually shifting its attention from the West towards the East. So it needs a different deal."