U.S. Treasury yields rise as investors absorb economic data, look ahead to Fed conference

U.S. Treasury yields were higher on Wednesday, as investors digested a fresh batch of economic data and Treasury auctions.

The yield on the benchmark 10-year Treasury note rose nearly 6 basis points to 3.111%. The 10-year yield climbed above the 3% for the first time in a month earlier in the week.

The yield on the 30-year Treasury bond gained 6 basis points to 3.318%, while the yield on the short-term 2-year Treasury note was about 7 basis point higher, trading at about 3.401%. Yields move inversely to prices, and a basis point is equal to 0.01%.