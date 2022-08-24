Here are Wednesday's biggest analyst calls of the day: Tesla, Amazon, Meta, Uber, Twitter & more

Here are Wednesday's biggest calls on Wall Street: Bernstein reiterates Amazon as outperform Bernstein said Amazon remains well positioned to keep taking share. "Things are looking up in a challenged macro environment as we move past tougher compares and the company remains well positioned to retake eCommerce share in 2H22 and initial signs from Prime Day sales are positive." Morgan Stanley resumes Frontier as overweight Morgan Stanley said the airline company is the "quintessential" ultra low-cost carrier. "With the SAVE merger pursuit now in the rearview mirror, we view Frontier as the quintessential ULCC due to its ultra-low fares, ultra-low cost structure, and attractive (normalized) margins." Read more about this call here. Bernstein reiterates Tesla as market perform Bernstein said Tesla is a "big winner" after the passage of the Inflation Reduction Act. The firm is staying with its market perform rating on valuation. "We see the IRA law as a clear positive for Tesla . That said, while we acknowledge TSLA's innovation and financial success, we continue to struggle to justify the company's valuation." Read more about this call here . Piper Sandler reiterates Beyond Meat as underweight Piper lowered its price target on the stock to $9 per share from $12 and said the company's jerky inventory is too high. "We estimate Beyond's jerky, which drove a ~10pp lift to 1H22 sales growth, is likely to drive headwinds as the retail trade digests 7-8 months of inventory, well above the ~30 days we would consider typical." JMP initiates Vici Properties as market outperform JMP said the casino real estate investment trust company is "compelling" and has a "best-in-class" portfolio. " VICI, the second-largest net-lease REIT (measured by market capitalization), has a portfolio of 43 casino properties across 15 states." CFRA downgrades Advance Auto Parts to hold from buy CFRA said it's concerned about a drop in demand for do-it-yourself projects. " AAP said the decline in Q2 comp store sales was primarily driven by a drop in DIY demand and that it expects high inflation and higher fuel prices to pressure DIY sales in the back half of the year. We cut our opinion to Hold, as the drop in DIY demand is likely to spook broader auto after-market retail." Loop reiterates Texas Roadhouse as buy Loop said it sees "substantial upside" for the steak-themed restaurant chain. "We believe there is substantial upside to EPS estimates for TXRH in 4Q22 and 2023. In this focus report, we discuss the key reasons we are confident Texas Roadhouse can generate meaningful EPS upside in 4Q22 and 2023 from a favorable net pricing versus input cost environment." JMP reiterates Meta and Uber as market outperform JMP said Meta and Uber are "compelling opportunities" right now. "While we see several opportunities across our coverage footprint, some of the more compelling opportunities we see today include: META, UBER , ETSY, CVNA, OPEN, and OB." Morgan Stanley reiterates AT & T and T-Mobile as overweight Morgan Stanley says shares of AT & T are attractive. The firm also said it sees T-Mobile continuing to take share. "Turning to stocks, AT & T and Verizon both screen attractively from a valuation perspective with single digit PEs and top 10 dividend yields within the S & P 500. We think they can hold up well in a tough market, but we still favor T-Mobile as our Top Pick within Telecom Services. We expect T-Mobile to continue to take share, driving superior top- and bottom-line growth, with the buyback likely to commence soon." Deutsche Bank initiates Arista Networks as hold Deutsche said it lacks visibility on Arista . "We believe our checks and conviction in near-term demand strength across hyperscale and enterprise customers help de-risk 2023E estimates." Wolfe upgrades Prologis to outperform from peer perform Wolfe said the real estate investment trust logistics company is recession resilient. "We upgrade AVB and PLD to Outperform as we believe both companies will sustain internal and external growth even with a recessionary outlook along with having strong balance sheets." Read more about this call here. Raymond James downgrades Medtronic to market perform from outperform Raymond James said in its downgrade of the medtech company that there's too much uncertainty and negative sentiment. "We fully acknowledge that sentiment is low, but we expect investor skepticism around the revenue ramp to keep the stock range-bound. Supply chain dynamics have disrupted MDT' s growth more so than peers, and our concern is that it will take longer for MDT to regain momentum." Read more about this call here. Rosenblatt downgrades Twitter to neutral from buy Rosenblatt said there are too many uncertainties after a whistleblower complaint against Twitter was revealed on Tuesday. "The surprise news Monday (8/23) that a former Twitter executive has lodged a whistleblower complaint compels us to step back from our formerly bullish stance on the Elon Musk deal. We now see meaningful uncertainties, prompting a downgrade to Neutral, and reduction of price target to $37 from $52." Read more about this call here . Citi reiterates Nvidia as buy Citi said it's standing by shares of Nvidia heading into earnings on Wednesday after the bell. "We believe hyperscale cloud compute demand remains resilient but worry about macro-related enterprise weakness sometime later this year."