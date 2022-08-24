CNBC Pro

Here are Wednesday's biggest analyst calls of the day: Tesla, Amazon, Meta, Uber, Twitter & more

Michael Bloom
WATCH LIVE

More In Street Calls

CNBC ProHere are Friday's biggest analyst calls: Tesla, Apple, First Solar, Zoom, Ulta, Peloton & more
Michael Bloom
CNBC ProBank of America upgrades First Solar, says Street is underappreciating climate bill benefits
Samantha Subin
CNBC ProGuggenheim says buy Dollar General, a strategic dollar store play in the near term
Samantha Subin
Read More