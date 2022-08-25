Hong Kong's Hang Seng index rises after resuming trade; Asia markets are higher ahead of Jackson Hole

A restaurant's windows at The Peak are taped up in Hong Kong on August 24, 2022, as Hong Kong Observatory issued a Typhoon Signal No. 8 earlier in the morning. HKEX canceled its morning session accordingly to the T8 issuance. (Photo by ISAAC LAWRENCE / AFP) (Photo by ISAAC LAWRENCE/AFP via Getty Images)

Markets in the Asia-Pacific traded mostly higher ahead of the Jackson Hole symposium in the United States, while Hong Kong's session resumed in the afternoon after trading was halted due to a typhoon warning.

The Hang Seng index was up 3.63% to 19,968.38 at the close, pumped higher by tech stocks. Alibaba jumped 8.75%, Tencent was up 4.84%, and JD.com rose 11%. The Hang Seng Tech index closed up 6.01%.

In mainland China, the Shanghai Composite was up 0.97% at 3,246.25 at the close, while the Shenzhen Component edged higher to 12,104.03.

Japan's Nikkei 225 ended the session 0.58% higher at 28,479.01, while the Topix was up 0.48% at 1,976.6. Australia's S&P/ASX was also up by 0.71% at 7,048.1.

In South Korea, the Kospi rose 1.22% to 2,477.26 and the Kosdaq was up 1.79% at 807.37 as the Bank of Korea raised its benchmark interest rate by 25 basis points.