Two people plead guilty in theft of diary of Ashley Biden, daughter of president

U.S. President Joe Biden hugs his daughter Ashley after being sworn in on the West Front of the U.S. Capitol on January 20, 2021 in Washington, DC. During today's inauguration ceremony Joe Biden becomes the 46th president of the United States.

Two Florida residents pleaded guilty Thursday in federal court in New York in connection with the theft and sale of the diary and other items belonging to Ashley Biden, the daughter of President Joe Biden, court records show.

The defendants, Aimee Harris, 40, and Robert Kurlander, 58, conspired to steal items from Florida and transport them over state lines in September 2020, when Ashley's father was the Democratic nominee for the White House, according to a charging document.

Kurlander as part of his plea in U.S. District Court in Manhattan agreed to cooperate with federal prosecutors, who are continuing to investigate how the diary was obtained by Project Veritas, the right-wing group that specializes in provocative videos and investigations designed to embarrass media outlets and other targets.

Neither Biden was identified by name in the charging document released Thursday.

But the details of the case match with what has been previously reported about an investigation by federal prosecutors in New York into the theft of Ashley's diary, which occurred weeks before the 2020 presidential election.

The charging document says the father of the theft's victim was a "then-former government official who was a candidate for national office." President Biden is a former U.S. senator and vice president.

Ashley's diary, which she had left in a Delray Beach, Florida, home she was renting, and other items were ultimately sold for $40,000 to Project Veritas, which has offices in Mamaroneck, New York.