Here's how Peloton CEO Barry McCarthy's turnaround plan is going

Barry McCarthy speaks during an interview with CNBC on floor of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE), October 28, 2019.

Peloton investors are fleeing after the company's discouraging fourth quarter. But CEO Barry McCarthy is trying to convince them to stick around for what he says will be a comeback story.

Shares fell nearly 20% on Thursday, erasing gains the company saw on Wednesday after it announced a tie-up with Amazon to sell some of its equipment.

Peloton reported Thursday morning that its losses in the three-month period ended June 30 amounted to $1.2 billion, and sales fell roughly 28% from year-ago levels. Its connected fitness gross margins eroded as inventories piled up, and transportation and storage expenses mounted.

Peloton managed to moderate its cash burn, but it doesn't expect to reach break-even cash flow on a quarterly basis until at least the second half of fiscal 2023.

Peloton's bleak outlook for the current period and its lack of full-year guidance prompted Jefferies analyst Randy Konik to declare in a note to clients Thursday that "gyms are back in a big way."

"There are many Peloton members that are no longer using the bike yet still paying the monthly membership," Konik said. "Those fringe users are likely to cut the cord in coming months and years ahead, especially as monthly sub prices are increased by the company."

When McCarthy took over the CEO role from the company's founder, John Foley, he has said he didn't realize how deep some issues ran. Now, McCarthy is slashing costs and trying to grow higher-margin subscription revenue so that it outpaces hardware sales.

"We happen to sit right smack of the middle of the pivot," the former Netflix and Spotify executive told analysts on a conference call. "We've made substantial progress addressing all of the infrastructure-related headwinds of the business, and now it's time to get back to the business."