Some borrowers can get a refund on pandemic student loan payments — and maximize forgiveness, too. Here’s how

Borrowers who continued repaying their student loans during the payment pause have a unique opportunity to get a refund — and potentially, maximize their forgiveness eligibility in the process. In addition to President Joe Biden's student loan debt relief plan, the payment pause on federal student loans was extended once again through Dec. 31. In an announcement related to the extension, the Education Department reminded borrowers of a less-talked-about opportunity. "You can get a refund for any payment (including auto-debit payments) you make during the payment pause (beginning March 13, 2020)" on qualifying loans, according to the release. It's not a new policy. But in light of the forgiveness news, it has some additional impact.

Forgiveness is capped at your outstanding debt

Very few borrowers may benefit from this trick

Roughly 1.2% of borrowers continued making payments to chip away at their loan balances during the extended moratorium, according to student loan expert Mark Kantrowitz, based on repayment data from the U.S. Department of Education. For them, it was a rare opportunity to make some headway on their loans while no interest accrued.

How to request a refund