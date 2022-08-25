Qantas CEO blames 'little government support' and Covid for lagging some of its peers



Qantas CEO Alan Joyce told CNBC the airline was not able to return to profit as quickly as other carriers like those in Singapore because it did not receive as much government support and faced a "massive wave of Covid ... nobody was planning for."

Australia's national carrier has posted its third consecutive year of statutory losses before tax of $1.19 billion Australian dollars ($830.67 million), attributing the performance to the delta and omicron outbreaks in Australia and upfront costs from restarting the airline after lockdowns ended.

Qantas made losses of A$2.35 billion in 2021 and and A$2.7 billion in 2020.

Asked about how Qantas compared to Singapore Airlines, which returned to a net profit in the first quarter of the financial year 2022/2023, the CEO answered: "We're very different from different airlines because within Singapore, there wasn't a need to sack, stand down people that we had to do."

“Because we ended up getting very little government support, the government rented some of the aircraft and gave our people that were stood their money but with people being stood out or not having employment from the airlines, a lot of people left the industry," he told CNBC’s “Squawk Box Asia.”

“Secondly, we've had this massive wave of Covid here in Australia that nobody was planning for.”