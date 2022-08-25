Nobel Prize-winning economist says he doesn't see anything that resembles a recession in the U.S.

Thaler, the 2017 recipient of the Nobel Memorial Prize in Economic Sciences, is best known for his work in behavioral economics.

Nobel Prize-winning economist Richard Thaler says the U.S. may have recorded two successive quarters of economic contraction, but it's "just funny" to describe it as being a recession.

"I don't see anything that resembles a recession. We have record low unemployment, record high vacancies. That looks like a strong economy," Thaler told CNBC's Julianna Tatelbaum on Wednesday.

"The economy is growing, it's just growing slightly less fast than prices. And that means real GDP fell a little bit, but I think it's just funny to call that a recession," he said. "It's not like any recession we've seen in my rather long lifetime."

U.S. gross domestic product, or GDP, fell by 0.9% year-on-year in the second quarter, following a 1.6% decline in the first quarter. Two consecutive falls in GDP growth meet the traditional definition of a recession. Officially, the National Bureau of Economic Research declares recessions and expansions, and likely won't make a judgment on the period in question for months.

Thaler, the 2017 recipient of the Nobel Memorial Prize in Economic Sciences, is best known for his work in behavioral economics — and for explaining the so-called "hot hand" fallacy alongside singer Selena Gomez in the 2015 film "The Big Short."

His work looks at how people make decisions that are seemingly irrational according to economic theory, and his co-written book, "Nudge: Improving Decisions About Health, Wealth, and Happiness," describes how this can be used to create better public policy solutions and "nudge" human behavior.