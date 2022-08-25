Putin signs decree to increase size of Russian military; 25 confirmed dead after Russian rocket strike on Ukraine's Independence Day

The death toll rose following a Russian rocket attack on a train station in central Ukraine on its independence day.

Ukrainian and U.S. officials had warned of stepped up Russian attacks on this day, keeping the country on high alert with a ban on large gatherings in Kyiv for most of the week.

Concern continues to rise over the status of the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant in southern Ukraine, as Ukrainian officials say Russia may be preparing to stage a "false flag" attack.

Meanwhile, five more ships carrying agricultural products are set to leave Ukraine's ports for export.