This Snapchat filter turned my face into Mark Zuckerberg's viral Horizon Worlds metaverse avatar

Nightmares really do come true.

Snapchat user Matt Reed has created a filter called HoriZuck Lens that will turn your face into Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg’s viral Horizon Worlds avatar. I tried it and it felt wrong.

If you're not sure what I'm talking about, let me fill you in. Earlier this month, Zuckerberg shared a screenshot of his Horizon Worlds VR avatar on his Facebook page to announce that the project had launched in France and Spain.

The internet went wild. Critics slammed the poor quality of the graphics, especially considering the metaverse project is costing Meta $10 billion.