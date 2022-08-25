CNBC Investing Club

What Cramer is watching Thursday — Nvidia, Salesforce down; big hopes for new Eli Lilly drug

What I am looking at Aug. 25, 2022

Nvidia (NVDA) was not strong in gaming and not strong in data center in its latest quarter. You can say there's a 30% decline in demand for the aggregate at this company run by CEO Jensen Huang. There is also a giant amount of inventory in the system that they took a charge for. The Club holding also lowered guidance. The stock fell 3% in the premarket to around $167.

