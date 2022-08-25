Williams-Sonoma will soon launch a collaboration with Roblox, says the home retailer's CEO

Williams-Sonoma CEO Laura Alber told CNBC's Jim Cramer on Thursday that the home retailer will soon jump into the virtual world through a collaboration with Roblox, a video-game company that's especially popular among kids.

Alber's announcement came one day after Williams-Sonoma — owner of the Pottery Barn and West Elm brands — reported better-than-expected second-quarter earnings and comparable brand revenue growth. Shares rose 2.2% Thursday as investors cheered the results.

"West Elm is going to be the first home furnishings retailer to provide digital furniture and be a partner with Roblox," Alber said on "Mad Money." "I am just so excited to see what that looks and opening up that new world for us."

The partnership is set to go live later this year, and sales of West Elm-branded digital products will generate revenue for the company, a Williams-Sonoma spokesperson told CNBC.

Other companies that have announced tie-ups with Roblox to help introduce their brands to younger audiences include Nike and Gucci, which is owned by French luxury retail group Kering.