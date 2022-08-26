Asia-Pacific stocks mostly rise ahead of Powell's Jackson Hole speech

A man looks at an electronic board displaying stock information at the Australian Securities Exchange, operated by ASX Ltd. on March 16, 2020 in Sydney, Australia.

Shares in the Asia-Pacific rose on Friday as investors look ahead to Fed Chair Jerome Powell's speech at Jackson Hole later stateside.

In Australia, the S&P/ASX 200 rose 0.79% to close at 7,104.1.

Chinese tech stocks with listings in both Hong Kong and the U.S. were higher. It came as the Wall Street Journal reported that Washington and Beijing are close to reaching an agreement that would allow U.S. accounting regulators to inspect audit records in Hong Kong.

Delisting fears have plagued U.S.-listed Chinese companies in recent months because of the audit dispute. In Hong Kong, Alibaba shares rose 2.13% and Baidu gained 2.54%. That compared to a 1.01% rise to 20,170.04 in the wider Hang Seng index.

Japan's Nikkei 225 added 0.57% to 28,641.38 while the Topix increased 0.15% to 1,979.59.

The Kospi in South Korea advanced 0.15% to 2,481.03 and the Kosdaq was fell 0.61% to 802.45.

Mainland China's Shanghai Composite ticked 0.31% lower to 3,236.22, and the Shenzhen Component lost 0.366% to 12,059.71.

MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan was 0.54% higher.