Asia-Pacific stocks mostly rise ahead of Powell's Jackson Hole speech
Shares in the Asia-Pacific rose on Friday as investors look ahead to Fed Chair Jerome Powell's speech at Jackson Hole later stateside.
In Australia, the S&P/ASX 200 rose 0.79% to close at 7,104.1.
Chinese tech stocks with listings in both Hong Kong and the U.S. were higher. It came as the Wall Street Journal reported that Washington and Beijing are close to reaching an agreement that would allow U.S. accounting regulators to inspect audit records in Hong Kong.
Delisting fears have plagued U.S.-listed Chinese companies in recent months because of the audit dispute. In Hong Kong, Alibaba shares rose 2.13% and Baidu gained 2.54%. That compared to a 1.01% rise to 20,170.04 in the wider Hang Seng index.
Japan's Nikkei 225 added 0.57% to 28,641.38 while the Topix increased 0.15% to 1,979.59.
The Kospi in South Korea advanced 0.15% to 2,481.03 and the Kosdaq was fell 0.61% to 802.45.
Mainland China's Shanghai Composite ticked 0.31% lower to 3,236.22, and the Shenzhen Component lost 0.366% to 12,059.71.
MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan was 0.54% higher.
"Hawkish commentary out of a cast of Fed speakers overnight was of little consequence as markets await Powell's keynote at Jackson Hole this evening," Taylor Nugent, an economist at National Australia Bank, wrote in a note Friday. He noted Fed speakers have said the central bank's task of fighting inflation isn't over, and that rates need to enter restrictive territory.
Overnight in the U.S., major indexes rose. The Dow Jones Industrial Average jumped 322.55 points, or 0.98%, to 33,291.78. The S&P 500 gained 1.41% to 4,199.12, and the Nasdaq Composite added 1.67% to 12,639.27.
A slew of companies listed in Hong Kong will be reporting earnings, including Meituan.
Why one strategist is 'very bullish' on aluminum
Aluminum prices could be headed higher after a pullback earlier this year, said Tracy Shuchart, a market strategist from Hedge Fund Telemetry.
The benchmark price for aluminum on the London Metal Exchange was last at $2,455.50 per ton, down from its record high of more than $3,500 a ton in February.
"I'm very bullish on aluminum," she said.
That's because aluminum, along with other metals that are used in renewable energy products, have seen a "very big pullback" of around 30% recently, Shuchart said.
"We're going to need a lot of these metals, and something like aluminum for example, are already in deficit," she said, attributing the supply crunch to the recent shutdowns of two large smelters in Slovakia and Netherlands due to high energy prices.
On the demand side, aluminum is emerging as a preferred choice of many electric car makers because it can lower the vehicle's weight, according to the Aluminum Association. Shuchart added that China continues to be a big buyer of EVs.
"That demand is still there, and we haven't really seen that hold back as far as auto sales [go] … so we're still gonna need a lot of aluminum," she said.
— Lee Ying Shan
Bank of Singapore sees the Chinese yuan hitting 7 against the dollar in a year's time
The Chinese yuan could weaken to 7 against the U.S. dollar in the coming 12 months, said Moh Siong Sim, a strategist at Bank of Singapore.
That's despite sentiment surrounding the currency stabilizing for now in light of the economic stimulus by the government to support growth, he said.
In the near term, the yuan could "grind weaker," and Sim said he is still looking for downside risks to the currency's outlook in the next six to 12 months.
"[The] 12-month target for dollar-China is 7," he said.
The Chinese yuan was last trading at 6.8661 against the greenback.
— Charmaine Jacob
One metric is pointing to a price bottom for bitcoin
A measure of activity of bitcoin miners could give investors a clue as to where the digital currency is headed next.
Crypto investors regularly watch bitcoin's hash rate — a measure of how much computational power is used to mine the cryptocurrency. They are looking for signs of when prices might hit a bottom.
One analyst said he identifies buying opportunities by studying the moving averages for bitcoin's price and hash rate.
Charles Edwards, founder of quantitative crypto fund Capriole Investments, said the "buy signal" flashed on Saturday.
Bitcoin was last at $21,536.81, according to Coin Metrics data.
Read more about this story here.
— Abigail Ng, Arjun Kharpal
Ride-hailing giant Grab's guidance was disappointing, analyst says
Southeast Asia's ride-hailing giant Grab reported some positives in its earnings on Thursday, but the outlook for its delivery business was an "offsetting negative," said Mark Mahaney, head of the internet research team at Evercore ISI.
"The guidance was the disappointment," he told CNBC's "Squawk Box Asia."
The Singapore-based company had good metrics in the number of customers who are using more than one or two services, Mahaney said.
"So there's more to the 'super app' thesis, but the offsetting negative and today, the greater negative, was the deceleration in the delivery business," he said, noting that Grab is expecting single-digit growth in that segment in the second half of this year.
"That's the obvious disappointment to the market."
Grab's U.S.-listed shares plunged 12% in the session on Thursday.
— Abigail Ng
China 'committed' to preventing spillover from property market, S&P Global says
The Chinese government seems "clearly committed" to preventing a spillover effect from its property market, according to S&P Global Ratings.
"We believe that they will do what needs to be done," Roberto Sifon-Arevalo, S&P Global's global head of sovereign ratings told CNBC's "Squawk Box Asia."
Sifon-Arevalo added that the biggest difference between China's property market and the 2008 financial crisis is that risks are contained domestically.
The rating agency in July estimated that Chinese property sales are likely to plunge about 30% this year.
— Jihye Lee
Tokyo inflation at fastest pace since Oct. 2014
Tokyo's consumer price index rose more than expected in August, official data showed.
Core CPI in Japan's capital rose 2.6% compared to the same period last year, slightly higher than the 2.5% increase predicted in a Reuters poll. That's the fastest pace of increase since October 2014, according to Eikon data.
The headline figure increased 2.9%, and CPI excluding fresh food and energy prices gained 1.4%.
— Abigail Ng