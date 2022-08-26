CNBC Investing Club

Cramer: Blame wishful thinking for Friday's market swoon — not Fed chief Jerome Powell

thumbnail
Jim Cramer@jimcramer
Jerome Powell, chairman of the U.S. Federal Reserve, leaves the reception dinner at the Jackson Hole economic symposium in Moran, Wyoming, on Thursday, Aug. 25, 2022.
David Paul Morris | Bloomberg | Getty Images

More In Analysis

CNBC Investing ClubHere's our second-quarter earnings report card for the stocks in the portfolio
Zev Fimaan hour ago
CNBC Investing ClubMarvell's warning of a soft third quarter is just a hiccup and worth waiting out
Jeff Marks
CNBC Investing ClubNvidia's turnaround pulled all our chip stocks higher as Wall Street bought the reset
Zev Fima
Read More